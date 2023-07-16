Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, Doug Kyed of AtoZSports.com reports.

Kyed dropped the news Sunday, but he noted that the deal isn't expected to become official for a few days. This doesn't come as a surprise, as Hopkins was rumored to be deciding between either the Patriots or Titans, and over the last few days, it appeared Tennessee was turning up the heat in its pursuit of the three-time All-Pro wideout. Hopkins instantly becomes the No. 1 wide receiver for the Titans and will give whichever quarterback wins the starting job a steady, reliable target. The 31-year-old missed the first six games of the 2022 campaign due to a suspension, but he was productive across nine appearances with Arizona, totaling 64 receptions on 96 targets for 717 yards and three touchdowns.