Hopkins (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hopkins was a non-participant at practice all week, but it looks like the Titans were simply exercising caution with their No. 1 pass catcher. Still, he has not officially been cleared to play. The veteran receiver hauled in seven passes on 13 targets for 65 yards in Week 1.