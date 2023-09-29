Hopkins (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The lingering ankle issue had resulted in Hopkins carrying a questionable tag into the Titans' last two games, but he suited up on both occasions and combined for seven receptions for 88 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. That level of production was lower than what fantasy managers had been accustomed to seeing from Hopkins, but his outlook could be brighter for Week 4 now that he's seemingly in a better spot on the health front than he has been for either of the past two games. Additionally, the Titans will be without No. 2 wideout Treylon Burks (knee) on Sunday, removing one potential challenger for targets from the equation.