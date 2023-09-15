Tennessee lists Hopkins (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hopkins was listed as a non-participant at practices Wednesday and Thursday and was absent during the media-access portion of Friday's session, but the lack of on-field activity this week apparently doesn't eliminate his chances of playing Sunday. Per Hopkins told John Glennon of NashvillePost.com on Friday that he's still been preparing this week as though he'll play Sunday, perhaps suggesting that his absences from practice may have been in part maintenance-related. Whatever the case, Hopkins' Week 2 status won't be resolved one way or the other until the Titans release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hopkins ends up sidelined for the contest, wideouts Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo would represent the top options in the passing game available to quarterback Ryan Tannehill.