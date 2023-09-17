Hopkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Despite failing to practice in any capacity this week while managing the ankle injury, Hopkins will get the green light to suit up Sunday. No reports have suggested that Hopkins will be in store for any limitations Week 2, so the veteran wideout could again be in line to serve as quarterback Ryan Tannehill's top target in the passing game. In his Tennessee debut in last week's 16-15 loss to New Orleans, Hopkins recorded seven catches for 65 yards on 13 targets.