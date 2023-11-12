Hopkins secured three of eight targets for 27 yards in the Titans' 20-6 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hopkins led the Titans in targets, but Tennessee was unable to capitalize on what appeared to be a favorable matchup against a Buccaneers secondary picked apart by C.J. Stroud in a Week 9 loss and missing Carlton Davis (toe) on Sunday. Hopkins' three receptions were his fewest yet while operating with Will Levis as his quarterback, and he'll aim to bounce back in a Week 11 road matchup against a vulnerable Jaguars secondary.