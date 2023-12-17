Hopkins recorded two receptions on nine targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.

Hopkins was the clear focal point of the Tennessee passing attack as his nine targets doubled any other player. However, his improved efficiency in recent weeks with Will Levis (leg) disappeared while averaging a minuscule 2.3 yards per target. Positively, Hopkins has at least nine targets in five of eight games with Levis under center, so he should continue to see plenty of opportunity in Week 16 against Seattle.