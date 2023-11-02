Hopkins (toe) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Thursday against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

On a short week, Hopkins got in a pair of limited practices Monday and Tuesday before missing Wednesday's session. Throughout his career, Hopkins has shown an ability to play in games without practicing much or at all in the week leading up to a game, so the Titans may have simply been giving the 31-year-old receiver some extra time to get his body ready for Thursday. Hopkins is coming off of a three-touchdown performance in the Titans' Week 8 win over Atlanta, which came with rookie Will Levis under center. Levis will start again in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill (ankle), and Hopkins should represent the signal-caller's top target in the passing game. Hopkins' availability will be confirmed when Tennessee releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.