Hopkins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice Friday.

Though Hopkins didn't practice last week, he played last weekend against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site notes. This time around, Hopkins indicated that the plan is for him to make the trip to Cleveland, with his Sunday status to be determined. Fortunately for those with designs on utilizing Hopkins in Week 3 lineups, the Titans kick off at 1:00 ET this weekend.