Hopkins (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hopkins practiced fully Wednesday, but given that he's been managing an ankle issue of late there's a decent chance that his listed limitations Thursday are more a matter of maintenance than indicative of a setback. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Hopkins approaches Sunday's game against the Bengals with an injury designation or cleared to play in Week 4.
