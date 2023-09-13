Hopkins (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Meanwhile, fellow WR Treylon Burks was excused from practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, but is expected back Thursday. With a missed session under his belt due to an ankle issue, Hopkins' status is now worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches. In the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Saints, Hopkins caught seven passes on 13 targets for 65 yards.