Hopkins (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Meanwhile, fellow WR Treylon Burks was excused from practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, but is expected back Thursday. With a missed session under his belt due to an ankle issue, Hopkins' status is now worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches. In the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Saints, Hopkins caught seven passes on 13 targets for 65 yards.
More News
-
Titans' DeAndre Hopkins: Dominates opportunity in team debut•
-
Titans' DeAndre Hopkins: Deal becomes official•
-
Titans' DeAndre Hopkins: Expected to sign with Tennessee•
-
DeAndre Hopkins: Has offers, hoping for third suitor•
-
DeAndre Hopkins: In line to visit Patriots•
-
DeAndre Hopkins: Meeting with Tennessee this weekend•