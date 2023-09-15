Hopkins (ankle) isn't participating in Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hopkins sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday with the ankle injury, so his continued absence for the Titans' final Week 2 session isn't the most reassuring sign about his prospects of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. During his previous stops in Houston and Arizona, Hopkins often missed practice time in a given week while still being active for game days, so fantasy managers may have some reason to be optimistic that his absences this week might have been at least in part maintenance-related. In any event, shortly after Friday's session concludes, the Titans will release their final Week 2 practice report, which will reveal whether Hopkins is ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers or if he carries an injury designation into the contest.