Hopkins (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hopkins was limited at Thursday's practice, so his absence from the initial stages of Friday's session is worth noting. The Titans' upcoming injury report will officially confirm the wideout's participation level as well as clarify whether Hopkins approaches Sunday's game against the Browns with a Week 3 injury designation.
