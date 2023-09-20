Hopkins (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Hopkins made it through Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers without any reported setbacks, but this nonetheless comes as a minor surprise after he was limited to 59 percent snap share and five targets only three days earlier. It seems his ankle has improved quite a bit since the middle of last week, so Hopkins should play more snaps this coming Sunday on the road against a tough Cleveland secondary.
