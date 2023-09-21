Hopkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After failing to practice in any fashion last week, Hopkins took a questionable tag into this past Sunday's game against the Chargers but proceeded to suit up and play 59 percent of the snaps on offense in the 27-24 overtime win. Hopkins returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant and appeared to have put the ankle issue behind him, only to show up as a limited participant a day later. The Titans haven't indicated whether Hopkins suffered an in-practice setback Thursday, or if his limitations were maintenance-related. Assuming the latter case, Hopkins should still have a good chance at being available this weekend in Cleveland to handle his usual high-volume role in the Tennessee passing attack.