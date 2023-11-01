Hopkins (toe) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

Hopkins' inability to practice Wednesday after being listed as a limited participant Monday and Tuesday may leave his fantasy managers feeling uneasy, but without a day off between practice and Thursday's game, it's possible Tennessee was just providing extra rest for the veteran wide receiver. Hopkins has a history of suiting up despite little or no practice participation, and he showed no signs of being bothered by an injury in this past Sunday's three-touchdown performance against the Falcons. All three touchdowns came on the receiving end of passes from rookie quarterback Will Levis, who will make his second straight start Thursday in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill (ankle). The strong-armed Levis will likely continue looking for Hopkins deep downfield if the receiver is given the green light when Tennessee releases its inactive list roughly 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.