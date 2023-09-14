Hopkins (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hopkins didn't practice Wednesday, so the wideout's continued absence puts the focus firmly on what he's able to do at Friday's practice. On the plus side for the Titans, Treylon Burks was back on the field Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to a personal matter. If Hopkins is out or limited Sunday against the Chargers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and/or Chris Moore would be candidates to see added Week 2 opportunities.