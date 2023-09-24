Hopkins (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hopkins, who didn't practice Friday, also didn't practice last week before playing against the Chargers in Week 2, logging 39 snaps while catching four of his team-high five targets for 40 yards. It remains to be seen if the veteran wideout will be limited at all versus Cleveland, but Hopkins will continue to play through his ankle issue nonetheless and should continue to see his share of targets from QB Ryan Tannehill on Sunday in the absence of any in-game setbacks.