Hopkins (toe) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Steelers.

With the Titans on a quick turnaround after Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons, Hopkins was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday's practice reports before being deemed a non-participant Wednesday and questionable for Thursday's contest. Now that the wideout's active status versus Pittsburgh has been confirmed, Hopkins figures to maintain his key role in Tennessee's passing offense, while working with rookie QB Will Levis for the second straight game. In Levis' regular-season debut against Atlanta, Hopkins logged 43 (of a possible 68) snaps on offense en route to catching four of his six targets for 128 yards and three TDs.