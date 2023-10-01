Hopkins recorded four receptions on six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Hopkins had to settle for a tie for the team lead in targets, and he now has between five and seven targets in each of his last three games. He managed the majority of his production in Sunday's win on a deep catch down the left side of the field that went for 37 yards in the middle of the second quarter -- his longest gain of the campaign. Hopkins has yet to top 65 receiving yards, and with Tennessee's offense centered around the running game, it's difficult to foresee a significant increase in his production.