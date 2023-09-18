Hopkins recorded four receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers.

Hopkins took the field Sunday despite not practicing throughout the week due to an ankle injury. While he toughed out the issue, his performance was clearly affected, as he was on the field for only 37 offensive snaps, amounting to 59 percent of the team's total, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Assuming Hopkins can improve with some additional rest between now and Tennessee's Week 3 matchup against the Browns, he should reassume a larger role in the offense.