Hopkins caught four passes on six targets for 128 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Falcons.

Hopkins tied for the team lead with six targets, and he was extremely efficient with his opportunity. Three of his four receptions went for touchdowns, highlighted by long scores of 61 and 47 yards. The performance marked Hopkins' second 100-yard effort of the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Will Levis led the Titans' most explosive offensive performance of the season, and Hopkins could continue to benefit with him under center.