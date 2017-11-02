Titans' Delanie Walker: Absent from practice again

Walker (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said he's not yet worrying about Walker, who also sat out Wednesday's session, being unavailable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but with only one practice left this week to prove he's healthy, the tight end's status for Week 9 would seem to be on shaky ground. It's especially troubling that the Titans' Week 8 bye wasn't enough time to allow Walker to fully recover from the bone bruise in his right ankle, so even if he's able to suit up come Sunday, the veteran's involvement in the offense could be a bit more limited than usual.