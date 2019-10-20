Titans' Delanie Walker: Active in Week 7
Walker (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Chargers.
The veteran tight end had prompted some concern after not practicing Friday, but he'll suit up for Sunday's conference clash. Walker will be catching passes from a new quarterback, however, as Ryan Tannehill has replaced Marcus Mariota (coach's decision) under center.
