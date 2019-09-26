Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Another missed practice

Walker (knee) missed practice again Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Back-to-back missed sessions set the stage for Friday to be a pivotal day with regard to Walker's status for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Three games into the 2019 season, the veteran tight end has maintained a key role in the Tennessee offense, having logged team highs in catches (16) and receiving yards (158) to go along with two TDs.

