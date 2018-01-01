Titans' Delanie Walker: Another modest effort in victory

Walker brought in three of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.

The veteran tight end posted a second straight three-catch effort and saw his receiving yardage total drop for the fourth straight contest. Walker did up his catch total from last season's 65 to 74 in 2017, while also boosting his receiving yards slightly from 800 to 809. However, the 12-year pro notched his lowest amount of touchdowns (three) of his five seasons in Tennessee, and his late-season downturn prompts a certain degree of concern. Nevertheless, he'll undoubtedly head into next Saturday's AFC wild-card road showdown against the Chiefs as an integral part of the passing attack.