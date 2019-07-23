Titans' Delanie Walker: Avoids PUP designation
Walker (ankle) avoided the PUP list, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The lack of a designation suggests Walker will practice Friday when the team opens training camp, though he won't necessarily be a full participant. He was limited to 7-on-7 drills and individual work during the offseason program, sitting out full-team sessions during mandatory minicamp in June. Walker will turn 35 in August and may struggle to regain his prior explosiveness even if his Week 1 availability doesn't appear to be in doubt. He had surgery last September after suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle during the first game of the regular season.
