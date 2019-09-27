Titans' Delanie Walker: Back at practice
Walker (knee) returned to practice Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
It's a good sign that Walker is out there Friday, after not practicing either Wednesday or Thursday. It remains to be seen, however, if he approaches Sunday's game against the Falcons listed as questionable, or minus a Week 4 injury designation.
