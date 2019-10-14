Titans' Delanie Walker: Back involved in offense

Walker hauled in three of his six targets for 43 yards in Week 6 against Denver.

After disappearing from the offense in the past two weeks, Walker bounced back to put together his second-highest yardage total of the season. Notably, he hauled in a 17-yard reception from Marcus Mariota late in the second quarter and followed that up with an 18-yard reception from Ryan Tannehill as the team attempted a rally late in the fourth quarter. It's important that Walker was involved in the offense with both Tannehill and Mariota under center, as it's unclear who will be delivering passes to Walker in Week 7 as the Titans take on the Chargers.