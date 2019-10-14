Titans' Delanie Walker: Back involved in offense
Walker hauled in three of his six targets for 43 yards in Week 6 against Denver.
After disappearing from the offense in the past two weeks, Walker bounced back to put together his second-highest yardage total of the season. Notably, he hauled in a 17-yard reception from Marcus Mariota late in the second quarter and followed that up with an 18-yard reception from Ryan Tannehill as the team attempted a rally late in the fourth quarter. It's important that Walker was involved in the offense with both Tannehill and Mariota under center, as it's unclear who will be delivering passes to Walker in Week 7 as the Titans take on the Chargers.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Returns to full practice•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: One reception in Week 5 loss•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Quiet in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...