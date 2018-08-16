Titans' Delanie Walker: Being evaluated after practice exit
Per coach Mike Vrabel, Walker is "being looked at" after limping off the practice field Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The exact nature of Walker's issue is unclear, but the Tennessean notes that the tight end was "grabbed low before hobbling to the sideline" Thursday. Next up for the team's reps at the position in the event that Walker misses any time, is Jonnu Smith.
