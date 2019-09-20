Titans' Delanie Walker: Bounces back in Week 3 loss
Walker brought in seven of nine targets for 64 yards in the Titans' 20-7 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday.
Walker tied with Adam Humphries for the team lead in targets and paced the Titans in catches for the night. The veteran tight end has enjoyed a strong resurgence after missing nearly the entire 2018 season due to a broken leg suffered in the opener against the Dolphins. Walker now sports a 16-158-2 line through three games and will try to build on those numbers against the Falcons in a Week 4 interconference battle a week from Sunday.
