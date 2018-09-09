Titans' Delanie Walker: Carted off with air cast
Walker left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an apparent right leg/ankle injury.
Walker was unable to stand up after a 15-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, eventually getting carted off the field with an air cast around his right leg. His injury appears quite serious, leaving Jonnu Smith as the Titans' top tight end. Walker finishes the game with four catches for 52 yards on seven targets.
