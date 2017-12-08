Titans' Delanie Walker: Cleared to play

Walker (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and will play in Sunday's game in Arizona.

Walker has been playing through the ankle injury since late October and producing at a much higher level than he did earlier this season. While his touchdowns the past two weeks were his first two of the year, he's working on a six-game streak with at least four catches for 63 or more yards. The Cardinals have given up six touchdowns to tight ends, but they've also surrendered just 5.9 yards per target and 42.5 yards per game.