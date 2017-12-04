Titans' Delanie Walker: Day-to-day with ankle issue
Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Walker suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Texans and is considered day-to-day, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The injury is likely related to the right ankle sprain Walker sustained in late October, resulting in the tight end remaining a fixture on the Titans' injury reports for much of the subsequent month. Walker ultimately didn't miss any time as a result of the injury and has been one of the more reliable fantasy tight ends over his past six games, scoring twice and recording no fewer than 63 receiving yards in any contest. The team should provide an update on Walker's status following their first practice of the week Wednesday, but he doesn't appear to be in any immediate danger of sitting out the Week 14 matchup with the Cardinals.
