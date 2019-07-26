Titans' Delanie Walker: Doesn't appear limited
Walker (ankle) showed no limitations on the first day of training camp, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Walker was limited to 7-on-7 drills and individual work during the offseason program, declaring himself 85 percent healthy at June minicamp. He now appears much closer to 100 percent, though he'll still face a major challenge coming back from a severe injury for his age-35 season. Walker said he no longer thinks about his ankle injury and hasn't felt any issues with cutting or jumping, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com.
