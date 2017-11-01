Titans' Delanie Walker: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Though Walker noted that he's feeling better on a daily basis, he still taking things day-by-day as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. If Walker is out or limited at all this weekend, Jonnu Smith would be in line for added opportunities in the Titans Week 9 offense.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Held out of practice•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: In walking boot, Week 9 status uncertain•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Sprains ankle Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to face Browns•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...