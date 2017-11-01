Titans' Delanie Walker: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Though Walker noted that he's feeling better on a daily basis, he still taking things day-by-day as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. If Walker is out or limited at all this weekend, Jonnu Smith would be in line for added opportunities in the Titans Week 9 offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories