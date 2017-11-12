Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to dress Sunday

The Titans expected to have Walker (ankle) available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker was questionable coming out of the Titans' bye while dealing with a bone bruise in his right ankle, but ended up suiting up in the Week 9 win over the Ravens, hauling in all five of his targets for 71 yards. However, he was limited to 32 offensive snaps in the contest, his second-lowest total of the season. Walker's injury resulted in him turning in just one limited practice this week, and while it doesn't appear that he suffered a setback and should be on tap for another start Sunday, his reps could once again be restricted more than they had been prior to the bye week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories