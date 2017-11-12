Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to dress Sunday

The Titans expected to have Walker (ankle) available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker was questionable coming out of the Titans' bye while dealing with a bone bruise in his right ankle, but ended up suiting up in the Week 9 win over the Ravens, hauling in all five of his targets for 71 yards. However, he was limited to 32 offensive snaps in the contest, his second-lowest total of the season. Walker's injury resulted in him turning in just one limited practice this week, and while it doesn't appear that he suffered a setback and should be on tap for another start Sunday, his reps could once again be restricted more than they had been prior to the bye week.