Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to face Browns
Walker (calf) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Walker's availability is a bit of a surprise, as he's officially listed as questionable after putting in a limited practice Thursday before being held out entirely Friday. His absence could have opened up more snaps for Jonnu Smith, though if Walker is hampered at all, that possibility is still an option.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Just 17 yards on eight targets•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Long touchdown called back•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Targeted seven times in loss•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Returns to full practice•
-
Week 7 injury updates
Leonard Fournette's status is one for Fantasy players to keep a close eye on heading into action...
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...