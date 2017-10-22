Titans' Delanie Walker: Expected to face Browns

Walker (calf) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker's availability is a bit of a surprise, as he's officially listed as questionable after putting in a limited practice Thursday before being held out entirely Friday. His absence could have opened up more snaps for Jonnu Smith, though if Walker is hampered at all, that possibility is still an option.

