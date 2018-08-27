Titans' Delanie Walker: Expects to be ready for opener
Walker (undisclosed) indicated Monday that he's fully confident he'll be fine in time for Week 1 action, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Though the specific nature of Walker's injury issue is unclear, it appears to be a minor concern. It's safe to assume that the tight end won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Vikings, but Walker's regular-season availability does not seem to be in danger, based on his comments Monday.
