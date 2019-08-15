Titans' Delanie Walker: Expects to play Saturday

Walker expects to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The tight end practiced Thursday after being granted some maintenance days, and whether or not he actually plays this weekend is less important than the fact that he believes he can. The 35-year-old is bouncing back from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2018 season, which required surgery. Assuming he's able to avoid any injury setbacks, Walker is slated to reprise his role as the Titans' top pass-catching tight end, an assignment that gives him fantasy utility in most formats.