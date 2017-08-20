Titans' Delanie Walker: Extra playing time expected in third preseason game
Walker is expected to play at least the first half of the Titans' third preseason game against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Walker didn't play a whole lot in the first two preseason games, though he did reach the end zone in Saturday's matchup with the Panthers. Next Sunday should be a different story, however, as the third exhibition is commonly regarded as the dress rehearsal for the regular season. It'll be interesting to see if third-round rookie Jonnu Smith impacts his usage in any way.
