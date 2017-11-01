Titans' Delanie Walker: Fails to practice Wednesday
Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Though Walker noted that he's feeling better on a daily basis, according to Wyatt the tight end is still taking things day by day as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. If Walker is out or limited at all in Week 9, rookie Jonnu Smith would be in line for added opportunities at tight end.
