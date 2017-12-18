Titans' Delanie Walker: Finds end zone versus 49ers
Walker caught five of 10 targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.
Walker led the team in targets on the day, but he hauled in just half the passes sent his way and finished with an average of 7.4 yards per catch. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a four-yard touchdown grab just before halftime for his third trip to the end zone in four weeks. Walker had failed to score prior to the aforementioned streak, and although he could still be feeling the effects of a lingering ankle issue, his renewed usage in the red zone has his fantasy stock trending upward ahead of next week's game against the Rams.
