Titans' Delanie Walker: Forced out of Sunday's game

Walker was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with an ankle injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Walker headed in the game is listed as questionable after not practicing Friday, so it's possible the tight end aggravated his previous ankle issue. In his absence, Jonnu Smith is a candidate for added targets.

