Titans' Delanie Walker: Four catches in quiet Week 3

Walker caught four of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

While Tennessee's offense surprisingly flourished against Seattle's vaunted defense, Walker was held in check. His 31 scrimmage yards were easily a season low, as Walker had managed at least twice that total in each of the first two weeks. Still, the veteran tight end finished second on the team in targets while tying for second in catches and coming third in receiving yardage, so there's no doubt about his importance to this passing game.