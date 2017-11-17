Titans' Delanie Walker: Fourth straight solid effort

Walker brought in six of nine targets for 92 yards in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers.

Walker's productive night brought his totals over the last four games to 24 receptions for 289 yards, easily his best stretch of the campaign. The 33-year-old boasts a double-digit YPC in each of those contests and has seen a robust 33 targets overall during that span. Walker projects to continue serving as one of Marcus Mariota's most trusted pass catchers for the balance of the campaign and could be in for another fantasy-friendly effort when he faces off with the vulnerable Colts' pass defense in Week 12.