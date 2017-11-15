Titans' Delanie Walker: Good to go Thursday
Walker (forearm) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday night's road game against the Steelers after being listed as a full practice participant both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Titans' top tight end with thus continue to play through his aches and pains Thursday, with some added recovery time for him on tap for him advance of Week 12, courtesy of this week's quick turnaround. The Steelers, who like the Titans have won four straight games, have been tough on the pass this season, but we still expect Walker to remain a key cog in the Tennessee attack in Week 11. He's combined for 18 catches on 24 targets for 197 yards over his last three outings.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices fully Tuesday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Listed as limited on Monday report•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: On track to play through wrist/ankle issues•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Suffers minor wrist injury•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Tops 60 yards for third straight game•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Suits up Sunday•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...