Titans' Delanie Walker: Good to go Thursday

Walker (forearm) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday night's road game against the Steelers after being listed as a full practice participant both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Titans' top tight end with thus continue to play through his aches and pains Thursday, with some added recovery time for him on tap for him advance of Week 12, courtesy of this week's quick turnaround. The Steelers, who like the Titans have won four straight games, have been tough on the pass this season, but we still expect Walker to remain a key cog in the Tennessee attack in Week 11. He's combined for 18 catches on 24 targets for 197 yards over his last three outings.