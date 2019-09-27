Play

Titans' Delanie Walker: Good to go Week 4

Walker (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Miami, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After kicking off Week 4 preparations with back-to-back absences due to a knee issue, Walker logged every practice rep Friday, giving the Titans confidence to clear him. Of his 21 targets this season, he's hauled in 16 for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

