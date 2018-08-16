Titans' Delanie Walker: Heads to locker room
Walker "pulled up limping" after making a catch during Thursday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site adds that the tight end then headed to the locker room to get checked out. If Walker's issue is anything more than cramping or a minor tweak, he could be held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
