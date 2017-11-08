Titans' Delanie Walker: Held out of practice again
Walker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Walker was held out of practice with the same injury last Wednesday and Thursday, eventually returning to limited participation Friday. He then looked like his usual self in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens, catching all five of his targets for 71 yards while logging 62 percent of the offensive snaps. With no setback reported, the Titans likely are just trying to keep Walker fresh for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
